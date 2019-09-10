Oil rises

The Herald

Oil prices rose yesterday after Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude, named oil veteran Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as its new energy minister, a move seen strengthening an output-cutting deal between OPEC and other producers.

Prince Abdulaziz, son of Saudi King Salman and a member of the Saudi delegation to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, replaced Khalid al-Falih on Sunday.

Global benchmark Brent LCOc1 crude futures were up 35 cents at $61,89 a barrel by 0846 GMT yesterday. CNBC.

