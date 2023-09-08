Of double standards, inconsistencies, infighting, self-enrichment and corruption

CCC members of the National Assembly joined their Zanu PF counterparts for the swearing in ceremony at the New Parliament Bulding in Mt Hampden yesterday despite their party’s stance that it does not respect the outcome of the August 23 elections

Vusumuzi Dube Zimpapers Elections Desk

IN a move that has highlighted glaring double standards, councillors belonging to the opposition, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo were on Wednesday sworn into office, commencing their five-year term in office.

Their counterparts at City of Harare followed suit and members of the National Assembly and Senate, flocked the capital to attend their swearing-in at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden yesterday.

This development has caught the attention of many, as the CCC has openly disputed the legitimacy of the August 23 harmonised elections, even going so far as to claim they were illegal.

Moreover, their absence during the swearing-in ceremony of President Mnangagwa has only intensified the debate surrounding their double standards.

The CCC’s stance on the recent elections has become a matter of public concern, as it raises questions about the party’s commitment to democratic principles and further confirms their lack of consistency in their flawed opinions.

While it is common for opposition parties in democracies to challenge election results, aiming to address any perceived irregularities, the inconsistency arises when these same leaders and members attend the swearing-in ceremonies of their MPs and councillors, seemingly accepting the legitimacy of the elections they disputed.

As opposed to their party’s stance, the atmosphere at the council chambers as Bulawayo councillors were being sworn in was shockingly filled with a sense of joy as the councillors took confident steps to repeat their pledges in front of the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube.

The sight of the councillors, dressed in their formal attire, exuded a sense of celebration, celebrating an election outcome that their very party has disputed, albeit without any tangible evidence.

With a spring in their steps, the councillors demonstrated their eagerness to begin their duties even demanding that they get straight to business and set aside the Government-instructed induction workshop.

To an innocent bystander, the attitude of the councillors was comical as their party has taken every availed opportunity to discredit the outcome of the harmonised elections.

The recent controversy surrounding the CCC’s claim that the harmonised elections in Zimbabwe were not conducted in a free and fair manner has itself raised eyebrows among political analysts and the general public.

However, their claims have been largely based on vague allegations and subjective opinions, lacking concrete evidence to back them up.

Without credible evidence, their claims remain nothing more than baseless rhetoric.

It is puzzling to observe that the CCC has chosen to participate in local government by having their members sworn in as councillors, seemingly acknowledging the legitimacy of the local government structures established through the same electoral process they have discredited at the national level.

With the Bulawayo councillors sworn in, already a familiar pattern has emerged, as the councillors have started jostling for positions within the local authority.

This behaviour, which has been witnessed in previous councils, reflects the ongoing infighting that has plagued the opposition party, particularly when it comes to vying for the mayor and deputy mayor positions.

In the previous council, it was a battle of two deputy mayors, Tinashe Kambarami and Mlandu Ncube, while the then MDC-T had initially backed Ncube, through the infighting and open defiance, Kambarami was elected mayor.

Then came the back and forth recalls, suspensions, court cases, which eventually made Ncube end the five-year term as the Deputy Mayor.

Instead of prioritising the needs of the people they serve, it appears that some councillors are solely focused on personal enrichment and pursuing positions of power.

While the councillors have endorsed the imposition of ward four councillor, David Coltart by CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, as the mayoral candidate, it is once again the deputy mayor’s position which is the source of ructions with the party.

Names thrown into the race include, Cllrs Octavius Dumisani Nkomo, Donaldson Mabuto and Edwin Ndlovu.

So intense were the fights that the councillors delayed Wednesday’s proceedings by 30 minutes as they were still holed at their party offices deliberating on the matter.

Cllr Nkomo has taken to social media, declaring his interest in the deputy mayor position.

“I am going for it and I am not apologetic about serving Bulawayo in any capacity. I will be gunning for deputy mayor,” wrote Cllr Nkomo on his Facebook account.

The councillors’ caucus however voted for Cllr Mabuto to take over.

The town clerk revealed on Wednesday that the elections for mayor and deputy mayor will be held next Monday.

This kind of infighting, as has been proven before, has detrimental effects on the effective functioning of the local authority and hinders progress in addressing the city’s pressing issues.

When councillors prioritise their personal interests over the welfare of the community, it raises questions about their commitment to serving the public and addressing the challenges faced by the city.

The electorate expects their representatives to be focused on finding innovative solutions to the various challenges facing the city, such as improving infrastructure, ensuring adequate water supply, and addressing issues of corruption and questionable tenders.

A divisive and self-serving approach to governance only serves to further undermine public trust and confidence in the CCC. Ultimately, the actions and attitudes of councillors within the CCC will shape the future of the local authority.

The infighting already exhibited within council chambers casts a dark cloud for the city, with service delivery at one of its lowest, this ranging from the water delivery services, road infrastructure and the numerous questionable tenders within the city.

Speaking at his inauguration, President Mnangagwa emphasised the need for those elected into local government positions to up their game and ensure service delivery to the citizenry.

“Matters related to housing delivery, water and sanitation, among other social amenities remain key to the modern, empowered, and prosperous Zimbabwe we all want and deserve. I call upon those elected at the local government levels to wholeheartedly serve the people of our great country.

“Our citizens, especially those in urban areas have endured poor service delivery for far too long. Ratepayers deserve hard-working and competent local authorities who will ensure that our towns and cities regain their long-lost pride and lustre, through world-class service delivery,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe’s urban centres, especially Bulawayo and Harare, have been experiencing a severe decline in service delivery over the past few years.

Despite promises of improvement from the opposition, these cities continue to face challenges in meeting basic needs such as water delivery and maintaining road infrastructure, while elected councillors focus on self-enrichment bordered around corruption.