Notorious grandson evicted

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A 22-year-old boy who was troubling his maternal grandmother by allegedly selling off her property and refusing to do house chores was ordered by the court to vacate his grandmother’s house.

Makurwei Kahiya approached the Harare Civil Court seeking a protection order against her grandson Tinashe Zhuwawo.

Magistrate Ms Tamara Chibindi presided over the matter.

She ordered Zhuwawo not to sell off his grandmother’s property and to immediately vacate the house in Waterfalls, Harare.

Kahiya lamented her grandson’s behaviour in court.

“This boy is giving me a hard time at home despite that I was the only person who was sympathising with him and taking care of him,” she said.

“He is lazy and does not want to do any house chores despite him not being employed and enjoys smoking a lot. Moreover, he steals my property and sells it without my knowledge.”

Kahiya said she has given up on him and no longer wants him in her house.

“I am a sister to his actual maternal grandmother but he takes me for granted. First, he was chased away by his father’s relatives because of his bad behaviour and was then accommodated by my sister.

“He started misbehaving again and she evicted him and I felt pity for him but now I understand why they did so.”

She said she was a hypertension and a diabetes patient and Zhuwawo’s behaviour was worsening her condition.

During cross-examination, Zhuwawo said he was ready to reform.

“It is only that we do not understand each other. I cannot do all the things she wants because at times I will be busy hustling. However, I am now willing to transform,” he said.