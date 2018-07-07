No to giving up, no to short cuts

Bishop B. Manjoro Dunamis

“Is God with me? Year in, year out, I look like I’m in the same place. Should I continue or just let it all go?” Ever been in that place when you feel like throwing in the towel; disappointed, hurt, and wondering?

In those times be careful of the enemy’s deception to take a shortcut. Many years ago I made a decision in my life to; 1. Never ever give up 2. Learn to wait on God and not take shortcuts in life!

Today, I have the same good word for you, don’t be a quitter and don’t take shortcuts! Discover the priceless power of being a fighter in life! Don’t quit! Don’t go cheap!

“Now when he had left speaking, he said unto Simon, Launch out into the deep, and let down your nets for a drought. And Simon answering said unto him, Master we have toiled all the night, and have taken nothing: nevertheless at thy word I will let down the net. And when had this done, they enclosed a great multitude of fishes: and their net brake. And they beckoned unto their partners, which were in the other ship, that they should come and help them. And they came, and filled both ships, so that they began to sink”, Luke 5:4-7.

This is a remarkable story of how Simon Peter and his friends experienced a miraculous catch of fish.

It was so abundant such that their ship and that of partners they had called began to sink. God has surprises for you. He will astonish you with how he will bless your family, children, finances, health and all key areas of your life. But if you give up and take shortcuts it will be the other way round! O Hallelujah!

Here is where the story began; Jesus had a crowd around him and wanted to preach to them. They pressed so hard and he was near a sea shore. He then asked for Peter to give him his boat to use as a preaching platform, so that the people would not press him. Peter said Ok.

Friend here me clearly, when God asks something from you, don’t deny him or give him an excuse. If you do, you will be closing your doors and opportunities of greater blessings. Never deny God — whatever he asks you. As you keep serving him, I assure you, you will one day bump into your door. You will encounter you miracle, definitely.

After he had used his ship, Jesus then said to Peter, Launch your nets into the deep. Peter a professional fisherman told him how they had toiled all night but caught absolutely nothing.

He also knew fishing was not done during the day or right in the deep waters. But he chose to obey him and took him at his word.

He did exactly what the Lord told him to do. No short cut. No giving up! Right now you could be saying ‘Eh but pastor, I have gone through so much misery in my life. Family, marriage, finances, business and even health are all crumbling! It needs us to sit down and talk.’

You are the right person for this message and it’s good you are holding this newspaper right now or surfing online — we are already talking!

The bible said he had toiled all night and suffered much loss but at Jesus word he said I will do it again. No-matter how many times you have failed it’s time to shake yourself and tell yourself, I am a child of the kingdom, I was not born to fail because I am a creature of dominion! Don’t quit don’t take short cut. O hallelujah.

Another problem that causes many people to give up and be quitters in life is what they hear. Don’t hear negative and fearful things. You sit down and they begin to tell you, “O, even that aunt from Filabusi, uncle from Hurungwe, and another one from Shangani have all gathered for a serious meeting that will affect our lives.”

By the end of it all, nothing but fear grips your heart and you give up on whatever good thing you wanted to do. If you want to run a supermarket rather go and talk to manager at OK or TM, not to waste time with someone struggling to manage their own personal finances and projects. No.

What you will be told by that person will cause you to abort your vision. Friend, no-matter what you hear at work or anywhere else, don’t be a quitter.

Peter at Jesus word obeyed and caught a great lifetime catch in his entire life and business. If you just obey you will experience a great blessing of God in your life.

However don’t be enticed by the enemy into perverse instant “blessings” which are temporary and will cause you pain tomorrow and even get you in trouble with the police. Stand on the word of God. Some of you even buy stolen things and say “Eee God has blessed me”, Nooo, no, that’s not a blessing. Don’t do it.

Somebody will be crying over what will be stolen from him/her. Avoid shortcuts in life. Backdoor is not blessing. Blessing is blessing.

Years ago near Manica House in Harare, a man came to me with a bag revealing just the legs of a nice suit.

He talked me into buying it very cheap but I said, “no sir, I don’t have the money.” Bored by my response he left me alone and went to another person who was told to pay quickly for the special offer.

As soon as he paid, the man disappeared into the crowd. Upon fully opening the bag, the man discovered he had bought not a suit — but just pieces of trousers legs. All else in the bag were stuffed papers. O what a loss! In your road to success, avoid shortcuts in life.

For with God all things are possible, Mark 10:27