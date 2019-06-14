No Depo-provera, HIV link — research

Herald Correspondent

Depo-provera, administered by hi intramuscular injection (DMPA-IM), does not increase the risk of women taking it to HIV acquisition, neither do copper intra uterine devices (IUDs) or implants, latest data has shown. Presenting results of the Evidence for Contraceptive Options and HIV Outcomes (ECHO) study during South Africa’s Aids Conference in Durban yesterday, professor and vice chairman of the department of global health at the University of Washington Dr Jared Baeten said instead, there were high HIV incidences among young African women irrespective of which contraceptive method one may be using.

Dr Baeten said none of the three contraceptives under the study showed a 50 percent increased risk of HIV infection. In fact, of the total 7 829 women who participated in the trial, 397 acquired HIV.

He said of those who acquired HIV, 143 were taking depo-provera, 188 were on copper IUDs while 116 were on implants.

“The trial did not therefore find a substantial difference in HIV risk among the methods evaluated in the study. No method showed a 50 percent increase in HIV risk compared to the other two,” said Dr Baeten.

According to WHO, ECHO results filled the information gap that existed for the past 30 years in relation to increased risk of women taking contraceptives, in particular, depo-provera, to HIV and AIDS.

Dr James Kiarie said none of the contraceptives under the study increased women’s risk to HIV acquisition.

He, however, said the high numbers of HIV infection among all the women were sobering and called for more concerted efforts for integration of HIV and AIDS services into family planning services.

“Our results strongly emphasise the need for more aggressive HIV and sexually transmitted infections prevention and management efforts for African women, including pre-exposure prophylaxis and HIV prevention integrated with contraceptive services,” said Dr Kiarie.

Dr Kiarie said following the release of the results, WHO will set up a guidelines development group.

The group is expected to have its first meeting from July 29 to 30 this year.

He said revised guidelines on the use of the three contraceptives are expected later in August.

Because of previous lack of clarity on the risk of depo-provera in increasing chances of women to getting HIV, current WHO recommendations are that service providers must counsel clients who choose to use the contraceptive that it was believed to increase chances of getting HIV.

For over 30 years, depo-provera has been associated with increased risk of HIV acquisition.