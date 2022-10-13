Nigeria braces for more floods as toll passes 500

ABUJA. – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned the country to brace for more flooding.

This comes as Nigerian authorities announced the number of people killed by floods in the country has risen to more than 500.

The head of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, said flooding from rainfall may have reached its peak, but the opening of dams and other water-holding facilities would continue to affect many states in northern and south-eastern areas.

He explained that water-associated risks will intensify in the coming years due to climate change.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also warned that floods in some Nigerian states could worsen food insecurity.

Some of the states where deaths from floods have been reported include Kogi, Jigawa, Kebbi and Bayelsa with about 31 states said to have experienced flooding in 2022.

About 90 000 homes have also been partially or totally destroyed in the floods, the official said.

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said; “It is on record that over 1.4 million persons were displaced, with about 500 persons reported dead, 790,254 persons moved out of their locations, while 1546 persons were injured.”

Sani-Gwarzo said the federal government has approved emergency management plans to mitigate the impact of the flood nationwide.

He spoke after the emergency meeting on flood situation with relevant stakeholders in Abuja.

The government had approved the National Emergency Flood Preparedness and Response Plans to mitigate and reduce the impact of the flood nationwide.

Experts responsible for controlling flood disaster had informed the committee that the scale of the 2022 flooding was similar to that of 2012. – allafrica.com