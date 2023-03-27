Ngezi Platinum Queens maintain perfect start

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Queens maintained their winning formula to claim maximum points in the Premier Netball League games over the weekend.

They beat Platinum Queens 34-26 in what was the major highlight of the games played in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

They also defeated Mutare City 48-12 and overpowered Harare District 41-19.

They are now occupying the top spot on the log table with 14 points from seven matches.

Results

Platinum Queens 44, Mutare City 14; Platinum Queens 39, Harare District 23; Ngezi Platinum Queens 48, Mutare City 12; Ngezi Platinum Queens 34, Platinum Queens 26; Ngezi Platinum Queens 41, Harare District 19; Black Rhinos 44, Filchrist ZJC 6; Black Rhinos 29, Zupco15; Black Rhinos 44, Marondera14; Filchrist ZJC 25, Zupco 24; Marondera 28, Zupco 23; Harare City 34, Stormers 18; Harare City 36, Filchrist Boarding 18; Stormers 31, Filchrist Boarding 19, Beitbridge Border Queens 22, Waterfalls 24; GreenFuel 30, ZDF Queens 26; Beitbridge Border Queens 20, Expendable 33; GreenFuel 46, Waterfalls 18; ZDF Queens 73, Expandable 15; GreenFuel 57, Beitbridge Border Queens 12; ZDF Queens 63, Waterfalls 16; ZDF Queens 67, Beitbridge Border 16; Waterfalls 36, Expandable 26.