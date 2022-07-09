New PAP president Chief Charumbira promises development

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Newly-elected president of the Pan-African Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira yesterday pledged to use his tenure to promote Africa’s development through increased economic relations between countries and regions.

Chief Charumbira said this at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport soon after arrival from South Africa where he was elected to lead the body in a landslide victory last week.

He was met by Zanu PF Chief Whip Cde Pupurai Togarepi, Cde Tatenda Mavetera, who was also elected as PAP’s member of the Youth’s Caucus last week and family members.

“Africa should now expect a leadership that will ensure that PAP is brought back to its core business to ensure that its core mandate of development is addressed.

“If you look at all development indices that include education, health, Africa is behind not because we don’t know but because institutions that are supposed to push the agenda of development have not performed. I am not afraid to mention that PAP has not performed to expectations and some people don’t even know what it means,” Chief Charumbira said.

He added that PAP, under his leadership would push for increased integration of African countries through easier relaxed visa regimes that facilitate movement of people and trade.

Chief Charumbira said PAP would also play a leading role in raising awareness of the African Continental Free Trade Area on the Continent so that ordinary people benefit.

AFCFTA was adopted by African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government in 2018 to facilitate free movement of goods and services.

Some of the issues he promised to pursue include fostering self-awareness and esteem among Africans and promoting legislation that promote African values and identity.

Chief Charumbira won the PAP presidency with a resounding victory of 161 votes from a possible total of 203 votes during elections held at a session of the continental legislative body in Midrand, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Cde Mavetera has said she would use her membership to the Youth Caucus to advocate for involvement for increased participation of young people in governance issues.

“Young people emancipation and empowerment should now be the centre of all discussions for the continent to grow and develop. Against this we would like to thank President Mnangagwa for the stance he has taken on young people emancipation. More young people, especially women, should now dominate all spheres,” she said.