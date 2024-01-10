New Masvingo school records 100 percent pass rate at Cambridge ‘A’ Level

George Maponga in Masvingo

A newly founded top Masvingo private school, Junior High School, continues to blaze the academic trail in the province after recording 100 percent pass rate in the 2023 Cambridge ‘A’ level final examinations.A total of 32 students sat for Cambridge Advanced level examinations at Junior High which opened its doors in 2022 and is owned by former temporary school teacher and city businessman Mr Noah Marima.

Results from the 2023 ‘A’ level Cambridge final examination gleaned by The Herald Online show that the best student at Junior High wrote 5 subjects and attained 24 points after scoring straight ‘A’s in Maths,Chemistry,Biology and Computer Science and then a grade B in Physics.

The second best student at the fledgling institution wrote 4 subjects and got 18 points after scoring ‘A’s in Maths and Chemistry and 2 ‘B’s in Biology and Physics. 52 percent of the students were males while 48 percent were females.

Mr Marima says he was elated by the solid performance by students who sat for their ‘A’ Level Cambridge final examinations at his institution saying as a former school teacher his major objective was to contribute to the nation’s Vision 2030 goals by providing quality education which is the bedrock of every empowered and prosperous society.

”Congratulations to Junior High School for attaining 100 percent pass rate in the recently released ‘A’ level Cambridge final examinations for 2023. We will strive to continue to be leaders in academic excellence,”said Mr Marima.

Junior High School, which is located in the plush Masvingo suburb of Rhodene, has already earned acclaim for its unique educational curriculum which makes it mandatory for all students to conduct driving lessons so that upon graduating they will also be armed with a driver’s licence on top of their academic certificates.