Netherlands pick their squad for Zimbabwe, SA series

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Netherlands have announced a 17-member squad to face Zimbabwe in three One Day Internationals before proceeding to South Africa later this month to round off their International Cricket Council World Cup Super League.

The squad, led by Scott Edwards as captain, is expected in Zimbabwe in the coming two weeks for the three ODIS that have been penciled in for march 21, 23 and 25 at the Harare Sports Club.

The ODIs are part of the Super League that as used as a qualification pathway for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that will be held in India in October and November this year.

However, the Dutch team will be under the mentorship of a caretaker coach Ryan van Niekerk as their head coach Ryan Cook is not available due to commitments at the IPL in India.

The Netherlands ODI squad:

Scott Edwards (captain and wicketkeeper), Colin Ackermann, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd and Vikram Singh.