Negativity a stumbling block to youth potential

Tinashe Nyamushanya Youth Interactive Writer

The principle of every seed is that,the capacity to express its full strength is determined by the environment and the ground that it has been raised.

Simultaneously the potential of every human being rest upon the orientation that he or she has been brought up.

Undeniably the youths account for a large share of the world population and are a vital constituency for the development of any country.

Contrary to their population advantage, an avalanche of criticism of their contribution to development has been undermined by stunt rhetorics such as immature, the inexperienced, pleasure seekers, inconsiderate, indecisive, uncalculative, opportunists and career-oriented.

Such descriptions birthed in them low esteem, impaired confidence, suffocates ideas and initiative. Every human being is a product of the youthful phase and the stage consitutes a springboard that one steps into the desired destiny in life. It is not surprising that a number of frustrated and demotivated elderly people possess the most untapped potential that was demonised through negativity during their youth.

Releasing the untapped potential of the youth during their prime time constitutes a formidable investment of the future.

As such, youths are an available and hidden resource that any state possesses given their initiatives and broad research, energy and zeal to partake in the activities of life.

The most advanced states in the world were developed by the energy of youths who were takenin their prime as a result of slave trade and colonialism to work on farms, mines, construction and factories.

Countries such as China that have a wider investment in the youths are often characterised by high productivity in the industrial domain, advanced technology, high life expectancy, sophisticated and mighty military standing among others.

This entails that youths are one of the most precious resources that can surpass underground minerals if utilised effectively.

Negativity is an ideology of persistent pessimism and attitude that is skeptical of something. As such youth negativity consitutes a pessimistic perception that the society holds and that impacts on their capacity to express themselves and contribute to the development of the society.

The negative perception of youth emanates from the notion of competition

Human beings by nature seek every opportunity to attain their pro-individualistic goals and interests.

As they are in state of constant struggle to achieve their self interested desire as the topmost priority.

Hence the perception of the generation gap between the emerging youths and the ending elderly is a constant rivalry of percieving each other as peer competitors.

The lack of harmony between successive youth generation and the elderly has led to the growing negativity against youth potential.

Being a youth nowadays is something that seems as easy and fun. Some call it an experience never to miss. However, during this stage, that’s where many responsibilities flood your table.

If you are not paying attention enough then your life might end up being directed in the wrong way. It’s a time of happiness and also a time of self- destruction if we don’t pay attention to what is going on in our lives. Enjoy your youth whilst you know where your mind is rooted. There’s nothing beautiful than living a life that you’ve always wanted to, at a young age. But this can’t be achieved when our minds are one

sided. This is the time when one finds himself and discover what he is good at, what will benefit him permanently.

As the young generation of today in whatever area and aspect of your life, a waking up phase is needed. Step out of the negativism. It might be in your business, in your job, in your academic work, in your family, in your relationship, in your marriage, on your journey of a purpose-driven life be awake and be attentive to what’s needed for you to keep on moving. Life is waking with your mind and eyes open. Never be caught by those terrible events and moments whilst you’re asleep and folding your hands.

However, it is my juvenile submission that there must be a corresponding relationship that is build on tolerance and compromise and that the youthful phase does not consitutes the replacement of the predecessor generation ahead of it. The relationship is depended on each other hence to untap the unused potential that is inherent in the youths, negativism is a seed that must be dealt with.