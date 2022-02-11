NAMA nominees list out

The Herald
Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter
Organisers for the 20th edition of the National Arts Merit Award (NAMA) have released the nominees ahead of the show scheduled for February 26 at the Rainbow Towers, Harare.
National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director, Nicholas Moyo, said they had since received over 2 135 entries from artistes covering areas such as Binga, Plumtree, Gwanda, Chinhoyi, Mutare, Marondera, Masvingo, Gweru, Ntabazinduna, Bulawayo and Harare.
He said the adjudication process was based on submitted entries, as well as those identified by individual and institutional monitors appointed to track excelling artists throughout the nomination period of two years covered by the 20th NAMA.
“This means that the nominees to be announced today (yesterday) are for works that were produced from 1 December 2019 to 30 November, 2021,” said Moyo.
“The cultural and creative sector has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and it is with no doubt that there has been a need for the sector to adjust to the new normal.”
Moyo said the award ceremony will recognise creatives who have taken to the emerging platforms for the delivery of creative content by recognising social media skits under the Spoken Word Category.
“Generally, the submissions received this year exhibited a lot of artistic depth across all disciplines, while in some categories, like dance, there was a reasonable and considerable decline with sub-standard entries being submitted for consideration,” he said.
“We also observed that in some areas, like music, there were significant numbers of highly competitive products submitted because of the mainly long period of consideration for entries. Covid-19 also proved a challenge for sectors that rely on live audiences for performances or exhibitions. This applied to theatre, spoken word, and the visual arts.”
Moyo said the adjudicators commended the originality and innovation exhibited in the entries submitted for the awards.
“In music, there was a high number of entries for the nomination period, which presented a challenge in judging music created over such a long period of time,” he said. “Good music tends to replace other good music over time, and this gave adjudicators a torrid time.
“There was a considerable increase in the amount of material submitted for the Literary Arts Awards. There were also a lot of good books submitted, while online submissions tended to be of inferior quality, as many submitted unpublished books. There was an impressive increase of entries of books in vernacular.
“In the visual arts, adjudicators had difficulties accessing materials as most exhibitions were affected by lockdown restrictions that kept most galleries and exhibitions closed for prolonged periods.
“The adjudicators noted a concerning lack of creativity and artistic depth in the dance entries, Some of the submissions were too short to constitute a serious dance production for consideration. However, the adjudicators also noted some improvement in the creation of new site-specific dances, which are choreographed for specific physical settings.
“In the film and television categories, the adjudicators were impressed by the submissions for the Outstanding Music Video Award, which made it very difficult to choose the best from the best.”
Moyo said the adjudicators felt that the number and quality of entries in the Media Awards were greatly affected by the absence of events in the arts sector over the past two years.
Most reporters based their reporting on events, and thus, with few events due to Covid-19, there were very few submissions.
“The adjudicators would thus like to encourage journalists to shift their focus from event-based reporting so as to broaden their coverage of events in the CCI sector,” said Moyo.
Below is the full list of the nominees:
DANCE AWARDS
Outstanding Female Dancer
Lisa Magwenzi in Love shouldn’t hurt
Lorin Sibanda in Footprints
Ndomupeishe Chipendo in Shuwa
Outstanding Male Dancer
Devante Sanganza in My Passion for dance
John Cole in Gotta Feeling
Tichaona Chikara in Purpose Driven
Outstanding Dance Choreographer
Mishael Ndlovu in Most High
John Cole in Loyal
Hillary Indie in Tipei Ndiro
Outstanding Dance Group
Ezimnyama Ensemble in Hope
Umkhathi Theatre in Footprints
Elysium Magna Dance Theatre in Tipei Ndiro
VISUAL ARTS AWARDS
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work
Yadeuka Haichahorereke by Keith Zenda
Free at Last by Keith Zenda
Domination by Joseph Nyakwenga
Outstanding 3 Dimensional
Nhumbu by Tatenda Gwarada
Tears of Happy by Blesssing Mutukwa
Bundle of Joy by Farai Tandi
My Music Drum by Simelokuhle Zibengwa
Outstanding Mixed Media
Do not destroy us by Rickson Zavare
Garandichauya Series 3 by Prudence Chimutuwah
Restoration by Forbes Mushipe
3SPOKEN WORD AWARDS
Outstanding Poet
Obert Dube
Kuda Rice
Tanyaradzwa Emily Ngundu
Outstanding Comedian
Theophilus Gabriel Chigumira aka @astra 632
Hidden Sibanda aka Mdawini
Kudzai Chengedza
Special Mention
Mthokozisi Ncube
Social Media Skits
Tarisai Cleopatra Chikocho aka Madam Boss
Prosper Ngomashi aka Comic Pastor
Kingsley Kaisi aka KingsleeZW
MEDIA AWARDS
Outstanding Journalist — Print
Sithokozile Sibanda – Ilanga
Kennedy Nyavaya – Standard
Yvonne Ncube – Chronicle
Outstanding Journalist – Radio
Monica Chanda aka Moechanda – Classic263
Rumbidzai Mugwira aka Chamvary – Power FM
Phathisani Sibanda & Tinashe Chikuse – Power FM
Outstanding Journalist – Television
Collette Musanyera – ZBC
Patience Nyagato – ZBC
Barney Mupariwa – ZBC
Outstanding Journalist – Online Media
Amazing Voices – Nonkululeko Dube aka AmardZW
SoProfound – Arnold Chirimuka
Earground – Plot Mhako
Special Mention: Nash TV
THEATRE AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Shawn Mundawarara in Choosing Sam
Cedric Musongwelwa in Deathbed
Tafadzwa Bob Mutumbi in The Good Minister from Kunyarara
Outstanding Actress
Munyaradzi Guramatunhu in How are you really?
Eyahra Mathaiza in How are you really?
Rumbidzai Karize in Deathbed
Special Mention Patricia Putsai in Bleeding wounds
Outstanding Theatrical Production
Deathbed by Savanna Trust
Improvisational show at Oak Tree by Under The Influence Theatre
How are you really? by Talisma Theatre Company
Outstanding Director
Norbert Makoche in Bleeding wounds
Elizabeth Zaza Muchemwa in How are you really?
Teddy Mangava in Deathbed
LITERARY AWARDS
Outstanding First Creative Published Work
Bringing us back by Mercy Dhliwayo [Vhokololo Press]
Diaspora Dreams by Andrew Chatora [Kharis Publishing]
Umkhosi Wabangela Mazwi by Pretty Ndlovu [Ukhozi Publishers]
Outstanding Children’s Book
The Cursing Tortoise by Onwald Gwiriri [Essential Books Publishing Company]
Auntie Mazvita by Tinashe Muchuri [Essential Books Publishing Company]
Tim’s Adventure in the Chocolate World by Chris Martin Lebolang [Hoart Benom Pty Publishing]
Special Mention
ConvergenceZW by Mgcini Nyoni [Mgcini Nyoni]
Dear Eternal Mom by Kuda Mucharambeyi[Soar Publishers]
Outstanding Fiction Book
Mboni by Abraham Makamera [Progressive Publishers]
All Comes to Dust by Bryony Rheam [amaBooks]
Sirens:Tales of Youth and Love by Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu [Leroy Mthulisi Ndlovu]
Outstanding Poetry Book
Oasis in crisis by Ruth Tsopotsa [Ancient Pageant]
For women Trying to breath and failing (It’s not your fault) by Batsirai Chigama [Ntombekhaya Poetry]
Who killed Grandfather? by Kwanele Khumalo [Underclass Books and Films]
- FILM AND TELEVISION AWARDS
Outstanding Actor
Kumbilani Ncube as Khalu in Ikasi: The Hood
Eddie Sandifolo as Maso in Poor Cousins
Michael Kudakwashe as Matsa in Kugara Nhaka Kuona Dzevamwe
Outstanding Actress
Bathabile Dlamini as Blessing in Poor Cousins
Thelmar Mukonza as Feli in Sister Dhokezi
Felistas Tizola as Immaculate in Two Dead Government Officials
Outstanding Music Video
Nhoroondo Directed by Vusa”Blaqs” Hlatshwayo ft. Jah Prayzah
Rainmaker Directed by Kalai Faye Barlow ft. Djembe Monks
Move Together Directed by Jonathan Samukange ft. Desert Sessions
Outstanding Screen Production (Television)
Kuchina The Genesis Directed by Bless Gatsi
Gazaland Police Directed by Lucky Aaron
Chipo the Gift Directed by Daves Guzha
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)
Ikasi: The Hood Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi
Mlamu Wami Directed by Raisedon Baya
Nehanda Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Outstanding Screen Production(Full Length Film)
Gonarezhou Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Poor Cousins Directed by Sydney Taivavashe
Veza: The Unfolding Directed by Dumie Manyathela
- MUSIC AWARDS
Outstanding New Comer
Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi
Sandra Sibanda
Herman Mpelo Mukombe
Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba
Outstanding Female Musician
Janet Manyowa
Felistas Chipendo aka Feli Nandi
Dorcas Moyo
Gemma Griffiths
Outstanding Male Musician
Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
Rockford Josephat aka Roki
Emergy Chizanga aka Freeman
Outstanding Song
Kujata-Jata by Day Tawanda Ncube aka DT Bio Mudimba
Munyaradzi by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Hello Mwari by Rodney Mashandure aka Jah Master
Handipere Power by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
Outstanding Album
Hokoyo by Mukudzei Mukombe aka Jah Prayzah
Sounds of Victory by Janet Manyowa
Mustard Seed by Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa aka Nutty O
5136 Born in Highfield by Trevor Dongo
- SPECIAL AWARDS
Promoter Of The Year
X-Mo Squad
Bira Remadzisahwirwa
Gateway Stream
Outstanding Artist In The Diaspora
Arnold Tongai Chirisa
Awakhiwe Sibanda aka Awa Khiwe
Zandile Mazithulela aka DJ Zandimaz