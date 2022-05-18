Mutoko Granite cutting and polishing plant complete

Minister for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Dr Jorum Gumbo (in striped shirt) flanked by Richbasin Minerals officials during a tour of the black granite cutting and polishing plant in Mutoko today

Victor Maphosa In Mutoko

The setting up of Phase 1 of the black granite cutting and polishing plant in Mutoko is complete and production has started, with the Government expressing satisfaction with the work being done at the plant.

Rich Basin Minerals, a Chinese owned company, is operating the plant where granite stone is cut and polished before it is sold locally or exported to countries around the world.

Minister for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Dr Jorum Gumbo today visited the plant in Mutoko to assess progress and operations being carried out at the site.

Speaking after the tour, Dr Gumbo commended Richbasin for adding value to the stone before exporting, thereby generating the much needed foreign currency for the country.

“I have been briefed that the Zimbabwe granite stone industry began in the 1970s. Regrettably, the industry has been characterised by the export of raw and unprocessed granite stones.

“The reality is that we have the potential as a country to earn significant foreign currency from the export of black granite stones to other countries where they are highly sought after.

“There are, however, areas where we have comparative advantage but we are not making use of it. I say this because one of the greatest unresolved challenges facing our mining sector is the lack of value addition. I would like to applaud Richbasin Minerals for setting up a black granite cutting and polishing plant here in Mutoko.”