Mutasa marks DeMbare return

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

LLOYD Mutasa marked his return to Dynamos yesterday when he conducted the Glamour Boys’ training session following the board’s directive for his reinstatement three weeks after he was sacked.

In a surprise U-turn that has left even some of their supporters baffled, the former midfielder is back in charge of the Glamour Boys.

Biggie Zuze, who had been elevated to the position of interim coach, has been fired.

Mutasa, who is currently in camp with the Warriors for the COSAFA tournament, showed up at the team’s training session yesterday, together with Zondai Nyaungwa, who had also been relieved of his duties as goalkeepers’ coach.

The Glamour Boys’ secretary-general Webster Marechera was not immediately available to comment on the developments.

But DeMbare sources yesterday said Mutasa will be assisted by Lloyd Chigowe in the meantime.

Chigowe was recently promoted from the juniors after Mutasa was kicked out on a technicality when the club announced they were redeploying him to the position of technical director.

“The board has given the directive and from today (yesterday) Mutasa will revert to his position,’’ sources said.

“He is the one who will take care of the training from today onwards and has returned together with goalkeepers’ coach Zondai. Unfortunately for Zuze he has been told to go home and it appears he is no longer in the plans for the time being.’’

The decision, however, has not been well received by the executive and it appears this might create tension within the Glamour Boys leadership.

Mutasa may not be in charge this weekend when Dynamos travel to Triangle for their next game, leaving the team in the hands of his assistants Chigowe, Nyaungwa and team manager Richard Chihoro, who is also a qualified coach.

Mutasa may also miss the trip to Mutare City the following weekend if the Warriors make it to the final of the COSAFA Cup, where they start as favourites.

The club’s board of directors, led by Bernard Marriot-Lusengo, has ordered the executive to reinstate the coaching department following the team’s disappointing run under caretaker coach Zuze.

Mutasa was in charge of the opening 10 games of the season when DeMbare managed only nine points.

The poor start cost him his job with Zuze taking over on an interim basis.

However, the club has continued to struggle for results.

The leadership was not happy that the team only managed to add five points to their tally in the last four games under the interim technical team.

Dynamos are currently 11th on the log standings with 14 points from 14 starts.

Fixtures

Tomorrow:

Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn (NSS)

Saturday:

FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava), Herentals v Nichrut (NSS), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)

Sunday:

CAPS United v Mutare City Rovers (NSS), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)