Musonda wins FairBreak Invitational tourney

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

MARY-Anne Musonda’s team Tornadoes Women were crowned inaugural champions of the FairBreak Invitational Tournament in Dubai at the weekend following an eight-wicket win over Falcons at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Musonda, was not in the starting line-up during the final on Sunday night, but she featured in two games during the campaign and contributed 7* and 12 runs.

Six teams took part in the tournament leading to the final. Musonda joined her teammates soon after Zimbabwe Women’s tour of Namibia where they had won a triangular series that also featured the hosts and Uganda.

The tournament was supposed to be held in Hong Kong, but the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions forced a move to Dubai.

Tornadoes finished third in the final log standings at the end of the preliminary round robin games. They then upstaged Barmy Army Women by four wickets in the semi-finals.

Tornadoes won the toss and elected to field first in the final against Falcons, who went on to score 151/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to a huge 67 from South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Musonda’s teammates managed to overhaul the target with five balls remaining after reaching 152/2 and bagging the title.