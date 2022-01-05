Musonda set for FairBreak Invitational tourney

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s cricket captain Mary-Anne Musonda is set to take part in this year’s FairBreak Invitational tournament in Hong Kong.

The annual event, which is intended to highlight the fight against gender barriers, is scheduled to take place in May.

Musonda was among the three players announced by the organization along with Pakistan’s rising star Fatim Sana and Singaporean captain Diviya GK, who is will be making another appearance as a Fairbreaker, having been a part of our programs in England, New Zealand and Australia.

“FairBreak is thrilled to announce that Mary-Anne Musonda, Diviya GK and Fatima Sana will be joining the FairBreak Invitational in May 2022.

“Mary-Anne is the current captain of the Zimbabwe women national cricket team, a rising star that the world will take notice of in the FairBreak Invitational 1. We’re beyond excited to have Mary-Anne on board with FairBreak.”

The FairBreak Invitational 2022 is an ICC sanctioned competition that will take place on May 1 – 15 2022 in Hong Kong in conjunction with Cricket Hong Kong.

This six-team tournament is made up of players from all around the world and will be the world’s first privately funded tournament in women’s cricket history with the leading healthcare group Gencor as the lead sponsor.

“Our mission is to progress gender equality on a truly global scale, using cricket as our primary vehicle.

“In doing so, we aim to create a FairBreak i.e. create opportunities across sport, health, business, media, arts and education to empower women to pursue success in their chosen endeavour,” says Fairbreak on their brochure.