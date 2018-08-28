Musona opens Anderlecht account

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international forward Knowledge Musona scored his first goal for Belgian giants Anderlecht on Sunday in their showdown against champions Club Brugge.

Musona, who joined the club from fellow Belgian side KV Oostende at the start of the season, chose the big stage away at Jan Breydelstadion, the home for Marvellous Nakamba’s club, to open his account for his new employers.

Nakamba, who is being sidelined by injury, was not in the team.

Musona’s equaliser came in the 19th minute after the hosts had scored in the third minute of the contest.

The Zimbabwe captain’s goal was not enough as Club Brugge restored their lead in the 43rd minute to win the contest 2-1.

The defeat was the first for Musona’s club which had won all their opening four matches in the Belgium league.

Anderlecht are third, a point behind Brugge who have 13 points, together with early leaders Genk.

The Zimbabwe international has featured in all five matches for his club and on Sunday he was later substituted in the 65th minute.

Musona’s goal might have come at the right time for the Zimbabwe talisman, who is expected to lead the Warriors when they resume their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

The forward is currently the leading scorer in the qualifiers following his hattrick against Liberia in the opening AFCON qualifying fixture last year.

The Warriors travel to Brazzaville to meet Congo on September 9.

Another Warriors forward, Nyasha Mushekwi, notched his 10th goal of the season over the weekend.

The Dalian Yifang forward has been in terrific form of late.

He has now scored 10 times from the 12 matches he has featured out of the 20 games his club has played this season.

Although there are doubts over his availability for the Warriors tie, both Mushekwi and the national technical team are optimistic the Dalian Yifang medical team would be able to postpone the striker’s surgery, which had been put on hold, and is supposed to be done during the international break. In-form China-based striker, Cedric Bakambu, who has shone for Beijing Guoan this season, will miss DRC’s trip to Liberia for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Congolese coach Florent Ibenge has surprisingly dropped Bakambu, Gael Kakuta and Chancel Mbemba from the squad to travel to Liberia for the September 9 Afcon qualifier.

Bakambu is a shock omission from the team after he featured for his Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan against Tianjin Teda last Saturday.

He has scored 13 goals in 15 matches for Guoan this season.

The former Villarreal forward was the hero for his country when his brace helped DRC beat neighbours Congo Brazzaville 3-1 in their opening Group G match in June 2017.

FC Porto forward Chancel Mbemba, who grabbed DRC’s other goal in that match, will not be part of the trip to Monrovia. Former Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta, now with La Liga side Rayo Vallecano, is another notable absentee.

Regulars, including Aston Villa’s Yannick Bolasie and Junior Kabananga will lead the team in Liberia, together with Stoke City forward Benik Afobe, who continues his flirtation with the side.

The DRC are second in Group G which is led by Zimbabwe on goal difference.

DRC squad

Matampi Mvumi – Al Ansar (Saudi Arabia), Mossi Anthony – Chiasso (Switzerland), Mabruki Nathan – Daring Club Motema Pembe, Issama Mpeko – TP Mazembe, Djuma Shahani – As Vita, Ikoko Jordan – Guingamp (France), Ngonda Glody – As Vita, Masuaku Arthur – West Ham (England), Ungenda Muselenge – Primeiro De Agosto (Angola), Moke Wilfred – Konyaspor (Turkey), Luyindama Christian – Standard De Liège (Belgium), Bangala Yannick – As Vita, Munganga Nelson – As Vita, Lema Mabidi – Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Kebano Neeskens – Fulham (England), Maghoma Jacques – Birmingham (England), Mpoku Paul-José – Standard De Liège (Belgium), Ngoma Luamba Fabrice – As Vita, Mubele Firmin – Toulouse (France), Kabananga Junior – Al Nasr Riyad (Saudi Arabia), Meschak Elia – TP Mazembe, Bolingi Jonathan – Mouscron (Belgium), Afobe Bénik – Stoke City (England), Assombalanga Britt – Middlesbrough (England), Bolasie Yala Yannick – Aston Villa (England), Akolo Chadrack – Stuttgart (Germany)