Muripo exudes confidence

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

TOP karateka Samson Muripo is confident of another fruitful outing when he battles it out in the IKOKU South Africa International Karate tournament in Cape Town today.

The international tournament is featuring fighters from different countries including powerhouses Japan. Muripo, who will compete in the open weight category is leading a 13-member team and is the most senior among the fighters.

The renowned karateka has so far had a good year posting some positive results including coming first in the Young Master Kumite (36 to 46 years) Open weight at the World So-Kyokushin All-Japan tournament in Shizouka, in April. As he returns to action today, the 40-year-old said he is looking forward to carrying on with from where he left and the team had a light training session yesterday afternoon.