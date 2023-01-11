Mr Pace Chitungwiza cross country set for this month

11 Jan, 2023 - 12:01 0 Views
The Herald

Sports Reporter

MR Pace Athletics Club will hold their first event of the year on January 29 when they stage a cross-country competition at Leisure Centre in Chitungwiza.

Participants will compete in the senior men and women 10km, Under-20 girls 6km and Under-20 boys 8km.

Under-17 boys and girls will battle it out in a 4km race while Under-15 boys and girls compete in a 2km.

There is also a 1.5km race for Under-12 boys and girls and a 4km race for 40 years and over men and women.

The club’s chairperson Collen Makaza said they are expecting a good turnout.

“We are expecting a big number of seasoned athletes and school kids to take part in this seasonal and annual event,” said Makaza.

The athletics season got underway last week with some of the provinces such as Harare holding their provincial competition.

