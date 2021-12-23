Mr Pace Athletics Club getting ready for the upcoming season

THE MASTER AND HIS PUPIL . . . Mr Pace Athletics Club owner Collen Makaza (left) with one of his protégés, Star Shayamano, at the National Sports Stadium

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

WITH the athletics season scheduled to begin next month, Mr Pace Athletics Club is getting ready to host a number of competitions.

The club is looking forward to host at least five competitions that include cross-country, track and field and road races.

Their events are part of the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe’s calendar.

Club owner, Collen Makaza, said they are praying for a better season and athletes are already taking a gear up in their training.

“There were less races this year so we are targeting (qualification) for marathon, for the World Championships.

“So we have been building up to that, training and preparing for the 2022 season because 2021 was not good for athletics and we are praying and looking forward to a better season.

“This year we managed to host only two events, the track and field and the fun run. The other events were affected by the lockdown and the other one, last month, we cancelled because of a low turnout,” said Makaza.

Previously, the club used to concentrate on middle and long distance events but there has been a change in the approach as they are now spreading their wings to track and field events well.