Sports Reporter

MARATHON runner Isaac Mpofu is not leaving anything to chance as he continues with his build-up for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.He stepped up his preparations with participation at the FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon over the weekend and emerged first in 2hours 13minutes 56seconds.

The FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon is one of the few races the athlete and coach Benson Chauke are using as part of their build-up to the Games.