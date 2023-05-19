Mozambican delegation tours Banket Farm

Walter Nyamukondiwa in BANKET

The visiting Mozambican delegation, led by economic advisor to President Filipe Nyusi, Mr Omar Mitha, has toured Nyathi Mhenyu Farm in Banket to glean information on Zimbabwe’s transformative winter wheat farming.

Zimbabwe has morphed from importing wheat to being largely self-sufficient through Government and private sector-led initiatives covering research and funding of the wheat value chain.

Mr Mitha said Mozambique had suffered the brunt of the Russia-Ukraine war and was looking at ways to promote local wheat production and take notes from Zimbabwe on how it has managed to grow the crop.

“The consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war has seen food prices spiral and we have been suffering a lot. That goes for other African countries,” said Mr Mitha.

“That has hit the budget and left no fiscal space for subsidies. We would like to learn more at the very inception in respect to wheat production.”

Speaking through a translator, Honourable Homad Juizo (MP) said Mozambique was keen to learn from Zimbabwe on wheat production as a launch pad to increase and enhance growing of the cereal back home.

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement permanent secretary Mr John Basera said Zimbabwe’s success rested on roping in everyone in the wheat value chain including banks, millers and bakers among others.

“We made policy pronouncements to the effect that everyone in the value chain should support production and get at least 40 percent of their wheat requirements locally and support local farmers,” he said.