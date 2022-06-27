Moot Court team leaves for Romania

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe National High School Moot Court Team was yesterday confident they would do well at the upcoming Moot Court Competition in Romania.

Speaking ahead of their departure for Romania last night, team members said the knowledge that President Mnangagwa is strongly behind them gives them impetus to do well in the competition.

The Zimbabwe National High School Moot Court Team made history after being crowned World Champions at the 2022 International Moot Court competitions held at the Hague, Natherlands recently, and expectations are high that they will win another accolade at the European Moot Court competitions that start on Saturday and ends on July 5. After their victory, President Mnangagwa pooled national support for the high school students, and led the way by donating to them US$30 000 last week.

Asked about the mood in their camp, team captain, Ruvimbo Simbi, said: “It is absolute joy and pure passion to know that we have the support of the whole country and more importantly, the President.

“We know that our team can go to any place, we want to thank the President for leading in supporting us and we do not want to betray his trust.”

Kudzaishe Makoni also weighed in saying the nation should “expect perfection” since they have worked hard. “We won the trophy last time and now we are ready to go to Romania to bring back another one.

“The support we are getting shows that Zimbabwe is not just a nation but a family. The President and the whole nation have come together to support us,” she said.

Sharon Marangwanda said they had gained experience from their participation in May.

“The importance of meeting the President was to draw light to what we do. It’s not just about the Moot, but I think for any cultural kid, this might then give us hope and that extra push to continue doing what we are good at,” she said.

Another member of the team Karl Makahamadze said: “What is giving us so much confidence is the work we have put in. We have worked hard, so many sleepless nights.”

Kuzivakwashe Khuleya said he was proud of his teammates for having reached this far.

“I expect the competition to be a lot stiffer but we have worked very hard and practised a lot so I believe we are going to do our best and prove that we are the best of the best and bring the trophy back with us.”