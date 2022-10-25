Mohadi, OPC console First Family

Herald Reporter

Condolences continued to pour in for the First Family yesterday with Zanu PF Vice President and the Office of the President and Cabinet sending their messages of support following the death of President Mnangagwa’s grandson.

Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa died on Sunday following respiratory complications.

He was five.

Yasha is Sean Mnangagwa’s son.

In a statement yesterday, Cde Mohadi said: “I wish to console the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa and Amai following the passing on of their grandson.

“It is, indeed, a difficult moment for the family, but may they find comfort from the fact that the whole nation mourns with them.

“May Yasha’s soul rest in peace.”

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, in a statement, said: “The Chief Secretary, Dr Misheck J.M. Sibanda, Deputy Chief Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Chief Directors and staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet join the First Family and the nation in mourning the sad passing on of Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa at a local health institution early on Sunday, 23rd October, 2022.

“It was with a deep sense of shock and grief that we received news on the untimely death of Yasha, the only child and son of His Excellency the President’s son, Sean Tafadzwa and his wife Varaidzo Faustina.

“It is a journey of life cut short, and our deepest sympathies go to the entire Mnangagwa Family.

“May the Lord Almighty grant the family the fortitude to bear this untimely loss. May the soul of the late Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa rest in eternal peace.”

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, her deputy Mr Raj Modi, Permanent Secretary Dr Mavis Sibanda and other ministry officials, also send their condolences.