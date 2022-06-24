Mjimba sets another PB at World Champs

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

NOMVULA Mjimba concluded her participation at the 19th FINA World Championships on a high after posting another personal best time in the 50m freestyle on Friday morning.

The United States-based swimmer came first in Heat Four in 28.13seconds beating her entry time of 28.38seconds to set a new personal best.

It was her second and last event at the championships.

Mjimba was placed 54 out of 82 swimmers.

On Wednesday she set another personal best in the 100m freestyle.

Zimbabwe had four swimmers at the ongoing World Championships.