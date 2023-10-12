Minister Shava invites more Turkish investors

Ambassador Shava and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) General Secretary, Ms Chileshe Kapwepwe during a ministerial meeting at the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum

Africa Moyo in ISTANBUL, Türkiye

More Turkish investors should consider taking up the vast investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, has said.

He said this while delivering his remarks during a ministerial meeting at the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum that opened here today.

Ambassador Shava said the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) issued five investment licenses, in the first six months of this year, to Turkish companies taking up opportunities in various sectors of the economy.

He added that Harare was participating in the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum “to encourage more companies from Türkiye to take advantage of the abundant investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and consider investing in the country”.

“We look forward to the deliberations that will take place during plenary sessions and during side events that have been organised for our delegations.

“We also look forward to bilateral engagements with the Türkiye side,” said Ambassador Shava.

During a panel on infrastructure, representatives of various African business organisations said they were here to seek investors and not look for donations.

They called for investment in energy, roads, airports, and telecommunications especially fibre.