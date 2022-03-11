Uncategorised

Minister Mutsvangwa tours Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 Mar, 2022 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Minister Mutsvangwa tours Zimbabwe Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Minister Mutsvangwa addressing guests at the Zimbabwe-Dubai Media Day and Networking event, today

The Herald

Prosper Ndlovu in Dubai, UAE

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, has addressed the Zimbabwe-Dubai Media Day and Networking event where she implored potential investors to take up opportunities in the country’s media sector.

She also highlighted that Zimbabwe was transforming its economy in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of creating an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The minister also conducted a tour of the Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, where Zimbabwe is participating alongside other 191 states.

The event is a key highlight of the expo, which is being hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The media event was hosted at the Angola Pavilion and attended by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UAE Lovemore Mazemo, Zimbabwe Pavilion Commissioner General, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, Zimpapers board chairman, Dr Tommy Sithole, chief executive officer, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke, international investors, local and foreign media industry executives and invited guests.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting