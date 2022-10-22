Minister Mutsvangwa headlines first-ever Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi

ZIMBABWE’S information minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa is among the headline speakers at inaugural Global Media Congress scheduled for next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Organised under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 3-day conference is scheduled for November 15-17 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

It will bring together UAE ministers, communication strategists and futurists as well as top media executives from across the world, representing multiple continents and regions.

Officials at the ministry of information confirmed to newzimbabwe.com that Mutsvangwa would attend the event.

“The line-up of speakers for the conference represents governments, multiple media platforms, and academic specialisations,” said organising committee chairman Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi.

“Our aim is to foster a dialogue across media practitioners and regulators that will result in effective solutions for the challenges and a comprehensive roadmap for a bright future.”

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, added: “The distinguished speakers of the Global Media Congress, drawn from a variety of geographies and platforms, will offer invaluable insights for members of the media.

“Bringing a galaxy of top media experts from across the globe will facilitate transfer and exchange of knowledge and ideas that can contribute to the development of the media sector.”

According to the organisers, the first edition of the Global Media Congress will see an exhibition and a specialised conference that focuses on the latest developments in and the future of the media sector.

“The event provides opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and collaborative ventures.

“The conference, hosted as part of the event’s agenda under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’, aims to unite the entire media sector to exchange ground-breaking ideas and cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of the industry.” – Newzimbabwe.com