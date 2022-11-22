Midland province receives buses for civil servants

The Midlands province today received three buses which were part of the 18 buses that were commisioned by President Mnangagwa last to cushion rural civil servants on transport nationwide.

One of the buses seconded to the Midlands was the one which the President used to commission the 18 buses for all the provinces.

It was the same bus which was also used to Clcommission the three Midlands buses by the Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister and has since been christianed, “Living No One Behind” which literally means it will be carrying everyone in line with the President’s Mmantra of Leaving noone behind in the Second reoublic’s development agenda.