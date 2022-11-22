Midland province receives buses for civil servants

22 Nov, 2022 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Midland province receives buses for civil servants Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima receiving the buses

The Herald

The Midlands province today  received three buses which were part of the 18 buses that were commisioned by President Mnangagwa last to cushion rural civil servants on transport nationwide.

One of the buses seconded to the Midlands was the one which the President used to commission the 18 buses for all the provinces.

It was the same  bus which was also used to Clcommission the three Midlands buses by the Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister and has since been christianed,  “Living No One Behind”  which literally means it will be carrying everyone in line with the President’s Mmantra of Leaving noone behind in the Second reoublic’s development agenda.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting