Michael Jackson, colleague jailed for brutal attack on sick hospital worker

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland central Bureau

Two of the three security guards at Bindura Hospital who assaulted a sick staff member were sentenced to an effective two and half years in jail.

The pair Dennis Saurosi (47) and Michael Jackson (43) pleaded guilty to assault charges.

The third accused Charles Maja (23) pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

Bindura magistrate Mr Felix Chairomwe condemned the conduct of the pair and sentenced them to three years in prison before suspending six months on condition of good behavior.

In passing sentence, the magistrate said the pair placed the name of the hospital and security company in disrepute.

He said there were other means to resolve the matter without resorting to violence.

“Security officers are supposed to maintain peace, especially at a hospital. The court takes into account the trauma you cause the community and the hospital where sick patients were present,” he said.

“The court also took into account that the accused planned the assault and proceeded to take button sticks from the guard room. You abused your duty as peace officers and the court is sending a message that such conduct is not tolerated.”

The pair pleaded for the court’s leniency saying the complaint Takunda Tenisi was not cooperative on the day.

In their mitigation, the pair told the court that it was their job to make sure that pills were not stolen at the hospital.

The prosecutor, Mrs Getrude Maenyeso told the court that the trio attacked Tenisi on suspicion that he stole pills after he refused to show them his medical cards.

It was later established that Tenisi (25) had received medical attention at the hospital and was prescribed medication which he obtained at the hospital pharmacy.

The court heard that Tenisi’s medication was recorded by a security guard at the pharmacy before he was stopped at the gate

The incident happened on March 6 at around 4 pm and Tenisi was on his way home when he was stopped at the hospital gate.

Saurosi intercepted Tenisi and searched his bag.

Forty-two ammoxyline and metronidazole pills were found in the bag.

The court heard that Saurosi demanded to see Tenisi’s medical card which he refused citing violation of his privacy.

However, he advised him to check with his colleague at the pharmacy who had booked the medication in his record book earlier.

Saurosi went into the guard room and took three batons which he shared with Jackson and Maja.

They started assaulting Tenisi all over his body.

Passers-by rescued Tenisi who sustained a swollen left hand and painful ribs.

Following the melee, hospital staff demonstrated citing the brutal attack on the staff member among other grievances.

The grievances included misuse of hospital vehicles by the administration and lack of running water at the hospital.

The demonstration was put on hold by the human resources representative pending a meeting with the medical superintendent today.

The events were caught on camera.