Mayor has no objections

LIVERPOOL. —  Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has changed his opposition to Liverpool playing English Premier League football games at home and the derby taking place at Everton.

Anderson feared fans congregating outside Anfield and Goodison Park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Premier League is set to resume behind closed doors on June 17, with venues for Liverpool’s games at Everton and Manchester City to be decided.

“We are in a better place than we were four weeks ago,” said Anderson.

“We’ve been able to convey why it’s so important nobody congregates outside or near grounds.”

Liverpool City Council were set to meet yesterday to decide if the Merseyside derby can be played at Goodison Park.

In April, Anderson said the resumption of the Premier League was a “non-starter” and that fans gathering outside grounds would create a “farcical” situation.

But he told The Athletic: “We have had the opportunity since then to speak to fans and the clubs have done their part and got the message across that the supporters need to stay away.

“Both clubs have made it clear. (Liverpool manager) Jurgen Klopp has made it clear”. — AFP.

 

