On 5 July 2022, we reported that Mr George Khowa who works in the Properties and Facilities Department of Premier Service Medical Investments drove a vehicle allocated by PSMI to its vice chairman, his mother Mrs Cecilia Alexandra. We have been told by Mr Khowa that the vehicle is not owned by PSMI or bought through PSMI. We also reported that the vehicle he uses is a Mercedes Benz 300 when it is a Mercedes Benz 200. We apologise for the error. — Editor.