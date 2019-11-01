Matanga reassigns senior officers

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has reassigned four deputy Commissioners-General with effect from today.

In an interview last night, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the changes were with immediate effect.

Deputy Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba moves from crime to operations, while Deputy Commissioner-General Mind Elliot Ngirandi takes over crime from human resources.

Deputy Commissioner-General Learn Ncube moves from operations to administration, while Deputy Commissioner -General Lorraine Chipato leaves administration for human resources.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the transfers have been effected to utilise relevant skills and mentoring senior officers with a view of improving the ZRP performance in terms of the prevention, detection and investigation of crime.

