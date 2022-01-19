Masvingo police impound over 300 unregistered vehicles in 4 days

Masvingo police officer commanding(operations) Assistant Commissioner Marshal Dube(far right) pointing at one of the impounded plateless mushikashikas at Zimuto Police Camp in Masvingo City. With him is Masvingo District police officer commanding(administration)Superintendent Vulindlela Jamela(third from left), Masvingo Central Acting Superintendent (Operations) Chief Inspector Beatrice Nyakurerwa( second from left) and Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa(left).

George Maponga in Masvingo

Police in Masvingo have declared war against unregistered vehicles on the province’s road with over 300 vehicles mainly mushikashikas having been impounded over the past four days.

The ongoing operation to flush out unregistered vehicles on the province’s roads is also aimed at curbing a spike in criminal activities by outlaws using unregistered vehicles.

Speaking during a tour of Zimuto Police Camp on the eastern fringes of the city where the impounded vehicles are being kept, Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said police would continue the blitz on unregistered vehicles to curb a jump in heinous crimes mainly by criminals using plate less vehicles.

Inspector Dhewa who was part of a team of Masvingo province police commanders led by the provincial police commander in charge of operations Assistant Commissioner Marshal Dube, warned those who drive plateless vehicles that the police’s axe was hovering over their heads.

He revealed that since the ongoing blitz kicked off last Saturday 320 unregistered vehicles had been impounded province-wide with 101 of them in Masvingo Central district.

Inspector Dhewa said new vehicles should be registered within 14 days saying the police swoop on plateless vehicles was inspired by the need to bring sanity on roads and contain runaway heinous crimes penetrated mainly by criminals using unregistered vehicles.

The impounded vehicles in Masvingo Central district were being kept at the Zimuto Camp police yard.

Last year Masvingo police launched a similar operation which saw hundreds of unregistered vehicles being impounded.

The current Masvingo province police command has vowed to curb lawless on the province’s roads and also fight crime head-on to create an enabling environment for Government to roll out programmes that grow the economy in line with Vision 2030 being championed by President Mnangagwa’s administration.