Masuku declared national hero

Herald Reporter

The Zanu-PF Politburo yesterday conferred national hero status on the late Brigadier-General Crispan Masuku.

The late Brig-Gen Masuku, who died at United Bulawayo Hospitals on Wednesday, was buried yesterday at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

He was 61.

Zanu PF secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu announced the conferment of national hero status in a statement last night.

“This is to notify that the late Brigadier-General, Crispan Masuku has been declared a national hero. Brigadier General Masuku, who is a liberation fighter whose Chimurenga name was Cde Kid Manzini, passed on Wednesday May 13, 2020.”

A delegation led by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo, Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Angeline Masuku and Dr Mpofu, visited the late Brig Gen Masuku’s homestead and conveyed the national hero status message to the family. “I am here as I have been sent to convey this message by the President (Mnangagwa). The late General Masuku has been declared a national hero and his works speak for themselves. He dedicated his life to service and until his time of death, he remained a committed serviceman,” said Dr Mpofu.

“The Government has seen him fit to be conferred national hero status. It is unfortunate that he is being declared a National Hero after his burial. However, this does not take away the honour that has been bestowed upon him. The Covid-19 has made processes much more difficult as we are working remotely as we practice social distancing.

“Messages may take time to be heard and acted upon. However, we thank the family for doing such a splendid job in giving the late general befitting send-off. His place at the National Heroes (Acre) shall be always known and he will not be forgotten for the works he has done.”

He is survived by his wife Nomathemba Ndiweni and three children Ngqabutho, Nqobile and Nomagugu Adelide.

Earlier yesterday, army officials, close relatives, friends and neighbours, came to pay their last respects where he was given a befitting send-off.

Mourners complied with the social distancing rules and numbers who attended the burial were kept at a minimum.

Representatives of the Joint Operating Command (JOC) came to pay their last respects.

In his obituary read by the Chief mourner, the Chief of Staff, Quarter Master Staff, Major General Hlanganani Dube, who represented Commander Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant General Edzai Chimonyo, the late Brig Gen Masuku was described as a hardworking son of the soil who dedicated years into serving the nation.

Lt-Gen Chimonyo described Brig Gen Masuku as a gallant fighter, a hero, who resisted the settler regime’s oppressive ways by joining the liberation war as a teenager.

“At a tender age of 19 years, the late general officer together with other cadres joined the liberation struggle through Botswana before they were sent to Zambia in 1977. The late general was motivated by the oppressive regime that was in place which was characterised by discrimination and harassment of black people,” he said.