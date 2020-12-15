Mashwede Classic a success

TAG TEAM . . . Mashwede Golf Classic main sponsor, Alex “Dr Mash” Mashamhanda (left), enjoys the company of his son Tendai during the professional and amateur golf tournament which was held at Falcon in Harare at the weekend.

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

MASHWEDE Golf Classic main sponsor Alex “Dr. Mash” Mashamhanda said the tournament is back on the local golf radar and will be held annually.

The tournament, which the Harare businessman sponsors with his sons, was held at Falcon on Friday and Saturday; and was won by Davison Elijah.

Mashamhanda, who used to sponsor the M&H Under-17 football tournament a few years ago, believes such corporate social responsibility programmes help the youths in a big way.

“I am happy that my children managed to organise this tournament for me as part of my 70th birthday celebrations. I am looking forward to continuing hosting the tournament as it helps the general public as our professional golfers are not having much game-time.

“As Mashwede Holdings we come in many ways to help as we also support players who are over 60 years and are Falcon Golf Club members and pay subscription fees for our amateurs based at this club as well.

“Mashwede Open Classic is here to stay and I am happy that my boys — Tapiwa and Tendai — have been supportive to host the tournament. We are happy with the level of competition that we saw over the two days as the winner was decided after a play-off.

“It is my wish that we hold this event annually as you are aware that the players are not having enough game-time and I also urge some corporates to sponsor more tournaments. The turnout was massive despite the fact that we had a short time to prepare for the tournament,” said Mashamhanda.

Falcon manager, Kezias Takaiteyi, said they are happy to have successfully hosted the tournament and they are happy with how the course proved to be challenging.

“We are happy that we have managed to host the tournament and I hope we will continue to host the tournament.

We are happy with our sponsor and we hope the tournament will continue in the coming years.

“We are grateful to Harare Golf Union and the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association for giving us the greenlight to host this massive tournament,” said Takaiteyi.