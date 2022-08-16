Marry Mubaiwa application dismissed

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has dismissed an application for refusal of further remand by Marry Mubaiwa in her money laundering case.

In his ruling read on his behalf by magistrate Mrs Feresi Chakanyuka, Mr Mambanje noted that the accused is out of custody and that investigations are almost complete.

Mr Mambanje also took note that the State is only waiting for a password.

“There is no justification for removing her from remand especially when the investigations are now complete,” he ruled.

The matter was deferred to October 24 for trial.

During the last sitting, the investigating officer detective Victor Masimba told the court that they are waiting for a password from South Africa to open a disc containing PDFs with the information they want to use in the case.

Detective Masimba said so far they have completed all local investigations.

“Outstanding is to obtain some information from South Africa. I had a conversation with Mr Mutangadura from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and he indicated that there is need for a password so that they can open the files,” he said.

He further submitted that these documents pass through diplomatic protocols before going to the NPA.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa made an application for her client to be removed from remand arguing that the State failed to complete its investigations in 32 months.

She said the State would not suffer any prejudice if Mubaiwa was removed from remand.

“The State had enough time to complete its investigations but failed, therefore, the accused should be removed from remand,” she said.

The matter was remanded to August 16 for ruling.

During the previous court sitting magistrate, Mr Stanford Mambanje ordered that the investigating officer should appear before him to explain the delays stalling progress towards Mubaiwa’s prosecution.

Mubaiwa is also waiting for a ruling on her application for discharge at the close of the State’s case in another trial on charges of assaulting her former maid, Ms Delight Munyoro.

That ruling is expected on Wednesday next week and if the magistrate finds she has a case to answer then her defence will open.