Mapaya fails to qualify for men’s triple jump final

Sports Reporter

TRIPLE jumper Chengetayi Mapaya bowed out of the ongoing World Athletics Championships after he failed to make it past the qualification round in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Mapaya finished on position 12 in Group B when leaping 15.75m, in the qualification round that took place on Friday morning Zimbabwean time.

He made two foul attempts out of a possible three and his distance of 15.75m was not good enough to progress to the final.

The qualifying performance to the final was 17.05m or at least 12 best performances.

Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso came first with a 17.15m jump. He was followed by Italy’s Emmanuel Ihemeje with a distance of 17.13m and Lazaro Martinez of Cuba with a distance of 17.06m settled for third place.

Jean-Marc Pontvianne from France and Will Claye of United States were fourth and fifth respectively.

Portugal’s Tiago Pereira completed the top six from Group B that advanced to the final.