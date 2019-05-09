Manyuchi in great condition

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

TOP Zambian boxing trainer, Greetings Kaunga, believes Zimbabwe’s Charles Manyuchi is in great condition ahead of his “Restoration Fight” against Argentine opponent Pablo Ezequiel Acosta on May 25 in Harare.

Kaunga, who has worked with the 29-year-old pugilist during some of his finest moments, joined the camp last week to intensify preparations for the Global Boxing Union/Universal Boxing Council Intercontinental super-welterweight unification title bout.

Manyuchi has been training under the watchful eyes of two of the country’s top boxing coaches, Issa and Ali Phiri, before they were joined by Kaunga last Wednesday.

“The preparations are going on fine. Charles is looking fit and ready for the match. I am pleased with his condition.

“He has been working hard with local trainers and these guys have been doing a fantastic job.

“We are only left with 2kgs to shed in the next two weeks so that he fits comfortably into his category.

‘’He is ready. This guys is showing he wants to get back to the heights where he belongs so we expect an interesting fight,” said Kaunga.

The fight between Manyuchi and the 32-year-old Acosta will be the main bout of the tournament set for the Harare International Conference Centre on Africa Day.

Manyuchi’s camp had hoped to round off their preparations in South Africa but they have since scrapped the plans.

Kaunga said the next two weeks will be crucial for the boxer and his team ahead of the winner-takes-all duel.

Manyuchi’s bid for a grand comeback received a major boost when a local firm, Delight Credit, recently unveiled a bumper sponsorship package for the fight.

The tournament was sanctioned by the Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board.

Manyuchi said he is looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the World Boxing Council silver welterweight title to Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan two years ago.

A total of 12 bouts will take place on the “Restoration Night”, three of them title fights.

The event will also feature boxers from the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, who are behind the promotion of the event, and a host of local and Zambian pugilists.