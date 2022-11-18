Manicaland bids farewell to Manyonda

Herald Reporter

THE body of former Manicaland Provincial Governor and Deputy Minister of Industry and International Trade, Cde Kenneth Vhundukai Manyonda, who died last week, was taken to his rural home in Nerutanga village, Buhera, yesterday.

Mourners from all walks of life in Manicaland converged at the Manyonda homestead to pay their last respects to the illustrious and astute politician.

Cde Manyonda served as the legislator for Buhera North after beating the late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai during the 2000 parliamentary elections.

He was the acting Chief Nerutanga at the time of his death at 88.

Secretary for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Edgars Seenza, said Cde Manyonda left an indelible legacy of development in the province.

“We are sorry and in pain, however, we are happy that the party, Government and President Mnangagwa have declared him a national hero given the prolific role he played to uplift and develop Manicaland province,” he said.

“He has a history of assisting other politicians to become Members of Parliament before he became an MP himself. When he was the Deputy Minister and Governor for Manicaland, Cde Manyonda empowered communities, and the people of Buhera and Manicaland, we greatly appreciate what he did for them.

“He was a humble and down to earth politician who subordinated his interests for the community. At the time of his death, he was the acting Chief Nerutanga from July 2021, and we hope the family will proceed as united as was the case during his time.

Chief Makumbe, who is the chairman of Manicaland chiefs’ provincial council, said Cde Manyonda will be the second traditional leader from Manicaland to be interred at the national shrine.

“We are happy with the honour bestowed to him, he will be the second traditional leader after Chief Rekayi Tangwena, from Manicaland, to be buried at the National Heroes Acre,” he said.

“Yes, as traditional leaders we have special ways and places of burying one of our own, but we accept the honour by Government, and it will take precedence because it is in line with the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind.

“We feel honoured and are pleased that a chief is going to be interred at the national shrine.”

Chief Makumbe said he first knew of Cde Manyonda when he was in Form Two at Nerutanga Secondary.

“Back then, he helped the late Cde Victoria Chitepo to campaign and win in Buhera North and she served for five years after which he succeeded her as the MP,” he said. “There is no township that has been established in Buhera without his aiding hand. He was an MP who left behind tangible development. He established afforestation programmes and gully reclamation programmes throughout the district, and his demise is a huge loss to the people of Buhera.”

Another traditional leader, Chief Nyashanu, said Cde Manyonda was for development and made sure his people accessed resources, education and food during droughts.

Family spokesman, Mr Edward Manyonda, described Cde Manyonda as a father figure and a unifier.

“He was my brother, I campaigned with him, and was a straight forward person who did not tolerate any acts of mischief,” he said. “He was a strict disciplinarian both in the family and in his politics.

“He did not throw out money, he did not believe in buying votes. He was a tough man, who was respected by everyone in the family. He would call us and sit down to resolve problems in our families. He wanted people to always live in harmony. He did not want parallels, he wanted issues to be resolved in an amicable manner, meting justice on the offender.”

The last born in the family, Mrs Annie Horinda (nee Manyonda), who was raised by the deceased said he was the one who raised her from primary school until she got married.

Cde Manyonda died last week at Marlborough Clinic in Harare where he was admitted after having been unwell for some time.

He will be buried at the National Heroes Acre tomorrow.