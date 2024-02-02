Mandela auction suspended

JOHANNESBURG. – South African authorities have said a controversial New York auction of Nelson Mandela’s memorabilia has been suspended after the government moved to block it.

Items including the late anti-apartheid leader’s identity card and some of his iconic shirts had been listed for sale by a US auction house working with Mandela’s daughter Makaziwe.

The sale was supposed to take place in late February, but the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) said auction house Guernsey’s has decided to put it on hold following discussions.

“The suspension of the auction is a responsible and considerate approach,” the agency said.

“It allows the ongoing legal proceedings to be concluded and affords SAHRA the opportunity to pursue its objective of preserving the cultural heritage of our nation.”

South Africa’s Ministry of Culture filed an appeal to halt the sale earlier this month, arguing it included items of historical and cultural importance.

Guernsey’s had described the auction – expected to fetch several million dollars – as “remarkable” and “unprecedented”.

The artifacts on offer included clothing, writings and gifts Mandela received from US presidents including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. – AFP