Man City face expulsion . . . Club could lose points over numerous financial breaches

IN THE EYE OF A STORM . . . Manchester City won the English Premier League title three times during the period of the investigation. — Photo by Getty Images.

LONDON. — Manchester City have been charged by the English Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules.

Manchester City could be expelled from the English Premier League after they were charged with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules.

Other possible punishments include a points deduction for the reigning champions, transfer bans, spending limits and even the stripping of previous titles.

But Manchester City say they are “surprised” to have been charged by the English Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules.

The investigation into the club’s dealings has lasted for four years.

And now the English Premier League have published their findings on their website and it does not make good reading for the Etihad club.

Although at this stage they have been charged but not found guilty — but City would not be able to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if the ruling does go against them.

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision “in utmost good faith” of “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”. The league says the accurate financial information required related to “revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs”.

The second set of breaches listed refers to alleged breaking of rules “requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager” related to seasons 2009-10 to 2012-13 inclusive.

The club’s manager between December 2009 and May 2013 was current Italy boss Roberto Mancini. The second set of alleged breaches also refers to requirements for a club to include full details of player remuneration within the relevant contracts, for the seasons 2010-11 to 2015-16 inclusive. The third section deals with alleged breaches of English Premier League rules requiring clubs to comply with UEFA financial fair play regulations, between 2013-14 to 2017-18.

The fourth set of alleged breaches relates to the English Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules in seasons 2015-16 to 2017-18 inclusive.

Finally, the club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring member clubs to co-operate with and assist the English Premier League with its investigations, from December 2018 to date. The English Premier League — which opened its investigation in March 2019 — has referred the alleged offences to an independent commission.

In a statement, the English Premier League said: “In accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today (February 6 2023) referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League rules by Manchester City Football Club to a commission under Premier League rule W.3.4.

“Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the commission will be appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel, in accordance with Premier League rules W.19, W.20 and W.26.

“The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League rule W.82.2, the commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website.

“This confirmation is made in accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1. The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice.”

As well as expressing their surprise at the charges, Man City also claimed to have provided “extensive engagement” and a “vast amount of detailed materials” to the English Premier League’s investigation.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with,” read the statement.