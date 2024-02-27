Mamina Irrigation Scheme rehabilitated

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Mamina Irrigation Scheme in Mhondoro-Ngezi, which has not been operating since 2018 owing to vandalism has been rehabilitated.

The scheme will benefit 300 farmers supporting a total of 270 hectares, divided into Ngezi A (215ha) and Ngezi B (55ha).

Vandals destroyed transformers and electrical lines to the scheme covering 7km in February 2018 .

Rehabilitation works included the supply and installation of 800KVA and 200KVA transformers, renovation of the pump house, servicing of pumps and maintenance of infield pipes among others.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo toured the irrigation scheme to assess its readiness.