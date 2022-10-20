Makhadzi, Jah Prayzah headline Kadoma fiesta

Arts Reporter

Apart from staging a show, organisers of the music fiesta that will feature South African music sensation Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah this Saturday in Kadoma at the Odyssey Hotel, have said the musicians will have a meet and greet with fans.

Hosted by 2 Kings Entertainment, the show will see some local acts such as EXQ, songstress Marceline “Marcy” Janyure, dendera musician Charles Pintec and wheel spinner DJ L-roy performing.

In an interview, 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson Dee Nosh said all was set for the Kadoma show.

“We are ready for the show and I can confirm that Makhadzi arrives this Saturday morning, ahead of the show in the night of the day,” he said.

“She will return on Sunday 23 October, but besides performing, she is expected to do a meet and greet with fans.”

Dee Nosh said the show will be an opportunity for some of the local acts to showcase their talents and learn from the seasoned stars who headline the show.

“The line-up includes Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Marcy, Dj L-roy and a couple of upcoming artistes,” said Dee Nosh. “The venue will also offer a variety of events from accommodation, food and a swimming pool, among others.”

Dee Nosh said security was already covered and music fans were assured of being safe in an entertaining environment.

“We have noticed a lot of revellers complaining about bouncers who are evading their freedom at shows, that has been rectified as the security system we have put in place is top notch,” said Dee Nosh.

Makhadzi recently bagged major accolades at the 1st Basadi In Music Awards held in South Africa.

She was the star of the night and was recognised for all her work, especially as a woman in the entertainment industry.

Makhadzi made a name for herself through hard work, which is paying off.

The musician was dubbed one of the best musicians in Mzansi.

She won Artiste of the Year at the first Basadi In Music Awards.

To celebrate the award, the star shared a video of herself performing.