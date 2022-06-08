Maj-Gen (Rtd) Nyathi declared national hero

Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda lays a wreath in honour of the late Major General (Rtd) Nyathi. Picture by Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The late Major General (Retired) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi has been declared a national hero, Zanu PF National Commissar Cde Mike has announced.

He announced this after today’s Zanu PF Politburo meeting this evening.

Major Gen Nyathi’s funeral parade was held earlier this afternoon at the Charles Gumbo Barracks (where 1 Commando is based) in Harare, with the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda leading the proceedings.

As per the army’s culture and custom, the fine soldier was given a dignified parade which included parading of the casket, a sermon from the chaplain and laying of wreaths.

General Sibanda laid the first wreath followed by Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General David Sigauke while Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzvede who was representing Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Elson Moyo laid the last one.

Speaking at the funeral parade Gen Sibanda said the late Major General (Retired) Nyathi will be remembered for his immense contribution to the liberation struggle.

“We will always remember you as a humble, warm, likeable, patriotic and selfless team player and a true revolutionary cadre,” he said.

Gen Sibanda said the sacrifices the late made together with other heroes and heroines that freed the country should always be remembered.

“It remains a challenge to us all to defend the values that they stood and fought for.

“We must always remember that to be who we are today it is because somebody shed their sweat or blood as the late Nyathi and many others did. Let us never lose sight of this important fact no matter kuti tinenge tadzigwa sei,” he said.