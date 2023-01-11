Maize hectarage jumps 41pc, as nation covers 77pc of target 

Edgar Vhera-Agriculture Specialist Writer

WITH rains falling abundantly in fulfilment of the 2022/23 seasonal forecast of normal to above normal rains, the country had planted 1 498 324ha of maize, as of January 9, marking a 41 percent jump from the 1 062 669ha planted during the corresponding period last year.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) chief director Professor Obert Jiri revealed this yesterday in the weekly summer season preparedness report dated January 9.

The country has so far covered 77 percent of its set target of 1 940 969ha of maize this year. The target looks set to be achieved soon with farmers still planting with strict advice to use short season varieties. They have since received 16 252 tonnes of seed under the Government’s Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which dwarfs the initial target of 14 868 tonnes by nine percent.

On the one hand, farmers also received 53 and 22 percent of their basal and top-dressing fertiliser requirements respectively.

Matabeleland North and South provinces have since surpassed their target maize hectarage while Mashonaland East is on 98 percent towards achieving its target.

Meanwhile, AARDS chief agronomist Mrs Rutendo Nhongonhema, has urged farmers to take advantage of the rains pounding the whole country to plant short season maize varieties up to January 15.

“Farmers are encouraged to take advantage of the current wet spell and continue planting three and four series for short-season maize varieties up to January 15. However, those in the southern parts of the country who have irrigation can continue to plant up to January 31,” said Mrs Nhongonhema.

She added that farmers could also continue planting sunflower, sugar beans and cowpeas.

The cereal hectarage recorded a 34 percent increase from last season’s 1 320 200 to the 1 772 319 planted this year.

Crop Area planted (ha) 2023 (Jan 9) Area planted (ha) 2022 (Jan 9) Percentage difference (%) Maize 1 498 324 1 062 6 41 Sorghum 164 902 171 168 (4) Pearl millet 109 093 86 363 2 Total 1 772 319 1 320 200 34

Sorghum had a four percent drop in area planted from 171 168ha in 2021 to 164 902ha for 2022. Pearl millet experienced a 26 percent rise in area planted from 86 363ha to 109 093ha.

Self-financed farmers account for 86 percent of the current season’s sorghum hectarage with the rest coming from Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

Area planted under pearl millet for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme accounts for 12 percent of the hectarage with the rest being self-financed.

The Government has set a combined cereal output target of 3 530 000 tonnes, which is achievable as farmers wrap up their planting this month buoyed by the rains currently falling across the country.