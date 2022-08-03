Magistrate calls Marry Mubaiwa investigating officer to court

Marry Mubaiwa File picture

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

 

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has today asked the State to call to court the investigating officer handling the matter in which Marry Mubaiwa is charged with money laundering to explain why investigations are taking long to complete.

 

Mr Mambanje said the investigating officer should appear before him on August 12 to explain the delays.

 

This was after the State led by Mr Kennedy Madekutsikwa requested for a further postponement of the matter saying they were waiting for further documentary evidence from South Africa.

 

Mubaiwa, through lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, opposed to the postponement.

 

She argued that the court should refuse further remand of the matter.

 

The court then ruled that the investigating officer should appear in court to explain the delays before he decides on whether Mubaiwa should be removed from remand o

