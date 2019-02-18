Looter jailed 5 years

Midlands Correspondent

A Gokwe man who was part of a gang that looted shops, barricaded roads and vandalised properties during last month’s violent protests, was last week sentenced to an effective five years in jail.

Farai Chidziva (38) appeared before Gokwe regional magistrate Mr Musaiona Shortgame facing public violence and theft charges.

Chidziva, who was arrested together with 18 others who have since been acquitted due to lack of evidence, was convicted after a full trial that saw more than 10 witnesses testifying.

Mr Shortgame initially sentenced him to seven years behind bars before suspending one year on condition he does not commit a similar offence for the next five years. Another year was suspended on condition that he restitutes a total of $3 362 to four complainants whose properties were damaged.