Looking Back: Be on high alert to reduce crime, police warn public

The Herald 10 December 2014

POLICE have warned people to abide by the law and be on high alert in order to reduce the prevalence of crime during the festive season.

In a statement yesterday, police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, said there was need for people to be cautious in their dealings in light of the forthcoming holidays: “As the nation braces for the forthcoming festive periods, the Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to urge the public to observe the country’s laws as they celebrate and engage in various activities to mark Christmas and New Year Holidays,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

She said drivers were supposed to observe all traffic laws and avoid travelling at night.

“Drivers should not speed or carry excess passengers in order to maximise on profits during this holiday.

“Public service (transport) operators are urged to rein in their drivers and ensure that they respect the rights of passengers as we strive to have an accident free festive season,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba also said that with the onset of the rainy season, drivers should not attempt to cross flooded rivers and bridges.

“They (drivers) should avoid driving under the influence of alcohol,” she said.

“Motorists should check and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before embarking on journeys.”

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said that ZRP would impound all unroadworthy and defective vehicles whilst anyone who broke road rules would be dealt with in terms of the law.

She said that those travelling were to ensure that their properties were not left unattended.

“As the public take the opportunity provided by the holiday to visit relatives in various parts of the country and resort centres, we are appealing to them to be on alert and not leave their properties unattended.

“The public can utilise the house-under-supervision scheme provided by the police to curb cases of unlawful entry and theft,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said. She discouraged individuals and the business community from keeping large sums of money at home or in offices.

“Companies, churches, business people and individuals are discouraged from keeping large sums of money at home or offices as this attracts criminals.

“Instead, they should deposit money with financial institutions and only access it when they intend to transact,” she said.

She advised couples to seek dialogue and counselling when facing marital problems and avoid violence.

“As we merry-make and enjoy the holidays, police are warning the public against taking the law into their hands by fighting or striking one another with dangerous weapons such as knives, axes and iron bars after engaging in disputes which in most cases end up in murder.”

LESSONS FOR TODAY

We are nearing the end of year and people need to exercise caution. Holidays bring out desperation in people, more especially criminals.

The festive season is the most dangerous time of the year, as crime increases around this time. The following are some of the crimes people need to watch out for: