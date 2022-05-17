Local sugar shortage fears allayed

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Zimbabwe Sugar Association has assured the nation of adequate supplies of sugar in the local market saying Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe had the capacity to meet local demand for the commodity.

Tongaat owns sugar mills at Hippo Valley and Triangle in Chiredzi that over the past few years have averaged annual production of around 400 000 tonnes against a local annual consumption of about 300 000 tonnes with the surplus being exported.

There were recent media reports that insinuated a looming shortage of sugar in the country purportedly caused by the suspension of production by Tongaat.

However, in a statement Zimbabwe Sugar Association chair Mr Muchadeyi Masunda dismissed the reports as false.

Mr Masunda said the nation had adequate stocks of all types of sugar to meet local demand.

“The Zimbabwe Sugar Association is aware of misleading reports in the media stating that there is a looming shortage of sugar in the country due to the suspension of production by Tongaat Hulett, the country’s major sugar producer.”

“We wish to advise all our valued stakeholders that these reports are unfounded and incorrect. There are adequate stocks of all types of sugar within the country following the successful resumption of the milling season in April 2022. The sugar industry has been operating smoothly without any interruptions and does not expect any disturbances to sugar cane farming, sugar production or the distribution logistics which are currently in place,” read the statement by Mr Masunda.

The Zimbabwe Sugar Association boss assured the nation that the local sugar industry remained committed to producing enough sugar for the local market.